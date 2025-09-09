Left Menu

Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hostel Shooting

An MBA student was killed and another critically injured in a shooting inside a private hostel room in Greater Noida. The police stated that the incident involved two close friends and was not related to any student group clashes. The investigation continues to determine the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An MBA student was killed, and another critically injured after a shooting incident inside a private hostel room in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police confirmed.

The incident occurred in Vidya Vihar hostel at Knowledge Park 3. According to police, the shooting involved two close friends and not a clash between student groups.

Police identified the deceased as Deepak Kumar, a 22-year-old MBA student, while Devansh Chauhan, 23, is under treatment. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the shooting's motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

