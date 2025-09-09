Tragedy in Greater Noida: MBA Student Dead, Another Injured in Private Hostel Shooting

An MBA student was killed, and another critically injured after a shooting incident inside a private hostel room in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police confirmed.

The incident occurred in Vidya Vihar hostel at Knowledge Park 3. According to police, the shooting involved two close friends and not a clash between student groups.

Police identified the deceased as Deepak Kumar, a 22-year-old MBA student, while Devansh Chauhan, 23, is under treatment. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the shooting's motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)