Left Menu

Forging Bonds: China-Pakistan Collaborate for Future-Ready Vocational Education

The 2nd Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing showcased collaborative strides in vocational education. Leaders from both nations signed agreements to foster industry-education integration, aiming to strengthen economic and educational ties. Future plans focus on faculty exchanges and curriculum sharing, modernizing Pakistan's vocational landscape and aiding global ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:46 IST
Forging Bonds: China-Pakistan Collaborate for Future-Ready Vocational Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant stride towards enhancing vocational education, the 2nd Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference took place in Beijing. The event, graced by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other dignitaries, featured the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the Shandong Vocational College of Science and Technology (SDVCST) and Pakistan's NAVTTC.

The conference's theme, 'Human-Machine Collaboration,' paved the way for discussions on creating an integrated vocational education system. Prominent voices, including Xu Xiaoyan from SDVCST, emphasized the importance of resource sharing and joint development to establish a robust China-Pakistan educational partnership.

As both countries embark on this cooperative journey, plans to leverage the 'Pakistan-Luban·Mozi College' aim to enhance curriculum resources, establish training bases, and foster talent exchanges. These efforts are set to not only modernize Pakistan's vocational education but also provide crucial human resource support for Chinese enterprises expanding globally.

TRENDING

1
Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College Achieves Top NIRF Ranking in 2025

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College Achieves Top NIRF Ranking in 2025

 India
2
Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul Amid Fierce Competition

Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul Amid Fierce Competition

 Global
3
India-Mauritius Economic Ties: Navigating Challenges Amidst Global Instability

India-Mauritius Economic Ties: Navigating Challenges Amidst Global Instabili...

 India
4
Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill Amidst Controversy

Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill Amidst Controve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025