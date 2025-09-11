Argentina's Presidential Veto Sparks University Funding Debate
President Javier Milei of Argentina vetoed a recently passed law to increase university funding, citing fiscal imbalance and a threat to macroeconomic stability. The legislation would have restructured the budgets of public universities at a cost of 1.069 trillion pesos ($750 million).
In a decisive move, Argentina's President Javier Milei has vetoed a law designed to boost funding for public universities, the official gazette disclosed on Wednesday.
The legislation, intended to augment and reorganize university budgets, was criticized for its impact on public spending. The official gazette described the proposal as creating a fiscal imbalance that endangered macroeconomic stability.
According to reports, implementing the law would cost the Argentine government 1.069 trillion pesos, equivalent to $750 million, sparking concerns over financial viability.
