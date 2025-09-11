Left Menu

Achieve Math Mastery with Personalized Classes by Pankaj Sir

Mastermath offers personalized online math classes led by Pankaj Sir, an experienced tutor known for his customized instruction and high student success rates. Serving students worldwide, the program emphasizes individualized learning, a comfortable environment, and proven success in board exams, ensuring effective math comprehension and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:01 IST
Achieve Math Mastery with Personalized Classes by Pankaj Sir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking development, Mastermath has launched an innovative platform for personalized online math classes tailored by the renowned Pankaj Sir. With experience dating back to 2013, Pankaj, an NIT Allahabad alumnus, has shaped countless toppers across 129+ global schools with his unique approach to mathematics education.

Employing strategies founded in experience with leading platforms like Cuemath and Vedantu, Pankaj Sir's classes prioritize customized strategies for each student. His unwavering commitment to tracking progress until the final exam has cultivated a thriving culture of high achievers, with a remarkable 80% of his students scoring 90% or above in the CBSE 10th Board Exams.

Operating from Delhi, the program caters to all tier-1 and tier-2 cities, as well as international students, ensuring a small class size of up to seven students for maximum engagement. This initiative transforms how students approach mathematics, offering specialized training that guarantees both understanding and academic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

