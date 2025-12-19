Murder in a Suitcase: Ghaziabad's Shocking Crime Unfolds

A brutal murder has shocked the residents of Ghaziabad after a couple allegedly killed their landlady and concealed her body in a suitcase. The crime unfolded following a dispute over pending rent and took place in Rajnagar Extension on Wednesday.

According to police reports, Akriti Gupta, 33, strangled Deepshikha Sharma, 48, after a fierce argument, while her husband, Ajay Gupta, 35, inflicted a fatal blow using a pressure cooker lid. The confrontation ensued over five months of unpaid rent, leading to a violent turn when the landlady reportedly bit Ajay in self-defense, prompting their retaliatory actions.

The ghastly act came to light when Deepshikha's domestic help discovered her body stuffed in a suitcase hidden in the couple's home. Authorities were promptly notified, leading to the arrest of the accused. The couple has since been remanded in custody as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)