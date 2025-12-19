Left Menu

Murder in a Suitcase: Ghaziabad's Shocking Crime Unfolds

In Ghaziabad, a couple allegedly killed their landlady over unpaid rent, hiding her body in a suitcase. Akriti and Ajay Gupta, arrested after the discovery, reportedly acted following a heated argument. The incident occurred during an attempt to collect overdue rent, leading to violent retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal murder has shocked the residents of Ghaziabad after a couple allegedly killed their landlady and concealed her body in a suitcase. The crime unfolded following a dispute over pending rent and took place in Rajnagar Extension on Wednesday.

According to police reports, Akriti Gupta, 33, strangled Deepshikha Sharma, 48, after a fierce argument, while her husband, Ajay Gupta, 35, inflicted a fatal blow using a pressure cooker lid. The confrontation ensued over five months of unpaid rent, leading to a violent turn when the landlady reportedly bit Ajay in self-defense, prompting their retaliatory actions.

The ghastly act came to light when Deepshikha's domestic help discovered her body stuffed in a suitcase hidden in the couple's home. Authorities were promptly notified, leading to the arrest of the accused. The couple has since been remanded in custody as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

