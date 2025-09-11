IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University has embarked on a significant journey to revolutionize hospitality education in India. Through a strategic alliance with Dusit Thani College, part of Southeast Asia's leading hospitality group Dusit International, students will now have access to a spectrum of global career opportunities.

The partnership includes valuable elements such as paid internships at Dusit International's luxury properties around the world and student exchange programs to foster intercultural collaboration and hands-on luxury hospitality experience. The BBA (Hons) in Hospitality and Services Management programme introduces flexible pathways, permitting students to commence their studies at IILM in Gurugram and complete them at Dusit Thani College in Bangkok.

Speaking at the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Mr. Nakul Anand, Guide and Mentor at IILM, emphasized the combined efforts to offer not just education, but a rich, immersive experience in luxury hospitality. This initiative is poised to give students a competitive edge in a global market expected to see rapid growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)