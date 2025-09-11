Dubai Hosts the Unveiling of IIM Ahmedabad's Global Education Hub

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum officially inaugurated the Dubai campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. This event, organized by the Ministry of Education, marks a significant step towards internationalizing Indian education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, visiting the UAE, heralded the occasion as a leap towards global education standards. Pradhan engaged with UAE's academic and governmental figures, emphasizing mutual cooperation in higher education and shared goals in cultural and academic exchanges.

Pradhan's itinerary included a visit to Manipal University in Dubai, where discourse with Indian educational leaders underscored the need for innovation and international research collaboration. His UAE tour highlights India's growing educational influence, aiming to further the global reach of Indian academic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)