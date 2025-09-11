Left Menu

Dubai Hosts the Unveiling of IIM Ahmedabad's Global Education Hub

Dubai Crown Prince inaugurated the IIM Ahmedabad campus in Dubai, marking a milestone for India-UAE educational collaboration. India's Union Education Minister discussed enhancing bilateral educational ties. The event emphasizes India's global influence in education, research, and innovation, promising a significant boost to cultural and academic exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:45 IST
Dubai Hosts the Unveiling of IIM Ahmedabad's Global Education Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum officially inaugurated the Dubai campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. This event, organized by the Ministry of Education, marks a significant step towards internationalizing Indian education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, visiting the UAE, heralded the occasion as a leap towards global education standards. Pradhan engaged with UAE's academic and governmental figures, emphasizing mutual cooperation in higher education and shared goals in cultural and academic exchanges.

Pradhan's itinerary included a visit to Manipal University in Dubai, where discourse with Indian educational leaders underscored the need for innovation and international research collaboration. His UAE tour highlights India's growing educational influence, aiming to further the global reach of Indian academic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India
3
Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

 India
4
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025