Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns
A global analysis suggests that the use of minoxidil by mothers may cause infantile hypertrichosis, characterized by abnormal hair growth. The study, involving cases worldwide, highlights safety concerns and eye-related side effects. Researchers stress the need for awareness and regulation, especially for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
- Country:
- India
A recent global analysis has raised serious safety concerns about the use of minoxidil, commonly used for hair loss, by mothers. Researchers revealed potential links to infantile hypertrichosis, an abnormal hair growth condition in infants.
The study, conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi, analyzed 2,664 cases where minoxidil was suspected to cause infantile hypertrichosis globally. Of these, 45 cases involved infants up to 23 months old.
Experts warn about minoxidil's over-the-counter availability and lack of regulation, pushing for greater awareness and precautionary measures, especially among pregnant and breastfeeding women.