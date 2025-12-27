Minoxidil May Affect Infants: Study Raises Safety Concerns

A recent global analysis has raised serious safety concerns about the use of minoxidil, commonly used for hair loss, by mothers. Researchers revealed potential links to infantile hypertrichosis, an abnormal hair growth condition in infants.

The study, conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi, analyzed 2,664 cases where minoxidil was suspected to cause infantile hypertrichosis globally. Of these, 45 cases involved infants up to 23 months old.

Experts warn about minoxidil's over-the-counter availability and lack of regulation, pushing for greater awareness and precautionary measures, especially among pregnant and breastfeeding women.