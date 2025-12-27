Uttarakhand's Folk Anthem: 'Paili-Paili Baar' Showcases State's Pioneering Development
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the folk song 'Paili-Paili Baar', emphasizing its role in promoting the state's culture and development achievements. The song highlights various historic government initiatives, aiming to raise awareness and bring governmental efforts closer to the people.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has introduced a new folk song, 'Paili-Paili Baar', emphasizing its significance in promoting the state's cultural heritage and showcasing its developmental milestones. Released at the Chief Minister's residence, the song is part of an effort to convey the state government's innovative projects to the populace.
During the launch, CM Dhami praised the folk artists and reiterated the government's commitment to preserving Uttarakhand's traditions. He stated that the state's progressive decisions serve as benchmarks for others, indicating continuous efforts to evolve the local culture, language, and customs.
The song lyrically documents the state's developmental strides, highlighting initiatives such as the anti-copying law, the removal of encroachments, and economic reforms. Esteemed folk artists, including Saurabh Maithani and Govind Digari, lend their voices to this melodious piece, crafted to spread awareness about government initiatives and their impacts on the community.
ALSO READ
Uma Public School Celebrates 25 Years of Educational Excellence and Holistic Development
Himachal CM dedicates development projects worth Rs 110 crore in Bilaspur
BJP-Shiv Sena alliance for development, not power, says Shinde
India closely following developments in Bangladesh: MEA.
India supports free, fair polls in Bangladesh; this development should be seen in that context: MEA on return of BNP's Tarique Rahman.