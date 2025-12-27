Leadership Tug-of-War: The Race for Karnataka's Chief Ministership

In a bid to secure leadership in Karnataka, supporters of Congress leader and Home Minister G Parameshwara assembled in Delhi, rallying for his appointment as the state's next Chief Minister. The move underscores Parameshwara's backing within the SC/ST community and his strategic efforts to consolidate their support, presenting a strong case for a Dalit leader in the top post.

One supporter, emphasizing the regional demand, stated, "We have come from Karnataka to Delhi to demand a Dalit CM for Karnataka. If Siddaramaiah is ever to be removed as the CM, he should be replaced with G Parameshwara..." Despite the fervent advocacy for Parameshwara, internal challenges remain as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emerges as a strong contender, reportedly swaying the party's high command.

The dynamics within the Congress in Karnataka are under scrutiny as the state government reaches its halfway point. With figures like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and G Parameshwara at the forefront, the question of leadership change is a hot topic, further complicated by Parameshwara's own ambitions for the role, highlighting tensions within the party's regional framework.

As the debate continues, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has suggested any leadership confusion is localized, assuring that discussions with Rahul Gandhi will influence the final decision, indicating that major shifts could hinge on political maneuvering within state and national contexts.