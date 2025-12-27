Left Menu

Kyiv Reels Under Russian Drone and Missile Assault

Kyiv faces severe heating disruptions after a massive Russian attack. The foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, stated that Russia's harsh attacks are aimed at derailing peace efforts. The attack left a third of Kyiv without heating as temperatures hovered around freezing point, intensifying the city's plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:21 IST
Kyiv Reels Under Russian Drone and Missile Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Amid freezing temperatures, Kyiv is grappling with a significant heating crisis following a major overnight assault by Russian forces. According to Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, a third of the city now lacks heating.

In a statement on social media platform X, Sybiha condemned the severity of the attacks, accusing Russia of resorting to aggressive drone and missile strikes to foil peace negotiations.

As the city endures near-zero temperatures, residents face mounting challenges, highlighting the dire consequences of the ongoing conflict on civilian life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

 Global
2
Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

 India
3
Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

 India
4
Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impressive Ashes Test Victory

Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impres...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025