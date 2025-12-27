Kyiv Reels Under Russian Drone and Missile Assault
Kyiv faces severe heating disruptions after a massive Russian attack. The foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, stated that Russia's harsh attacks are aimed at derailing peace efforts. The attack left a third of Kyiv without heating as temperatures hovered around freezing point, intensifying the city's plight.
Amid freezing temperatures, Kyiv is grappling with a significant heating crisis following a major overnight assault by Russian forces. According to Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, a third of the city now lacks heating.
In a statement on social media platform X, Sybiha condemned the severity of the attacks, accusing Russia of resorting to aggressive drone and missile strikes to foil peace negotiations.
As the city endures near-zero temperatures, residents face mounting challenges, highlighting the dire consequences of the ongoing conflict on civilian life.
