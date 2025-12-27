Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

In a groundbreaking move, the Odisha government has introduced a five-member all-woman squad to safeguard the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. This marks the first time an all-female team has been integrated into the sanctuary's protection efforts.

The squad is predominantly made up of women from tribal families living in nearby villages, offering intimate knowledge of the sanctuary's landscape. Raised amid the forests, these women have witnessed escalations in human-animal interactions and other threats to wildlife.

Selected for their dedication to conservation and bravery, the team has undergone rigorous training, which includes swimming and cruise diving. Starting January, they will actively contribute to preserving Debrigarh, bolstering enforcement with a unique perspective and ingrained commitment.