Left Menu

Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary

The Odisha government has formed an all-woman squad to protect the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. Comprised mostly of tribal women familiar with the forest, they've received extensive training. The squad aims to curb human-animal conflicts and protect endangered wildlife, starting their duties in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:23 IST
Trailblazing Women: Guardians of Debrigarh Sanctuary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, the Odisha government has introduced a five-member all-woman squad to safeguard the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. This marks the first time an all-female team has been integrated into the sanctuary's protection efforts.

The squad is predominantly made up of women from tribal families living in nearby villages, offering intimate knowledge of the sanctuary's landscape. Raised amid the forests, these women have witnessed escalations in human-animal interactions and other threats to wildlife.

Selected for their dedication to conservation and bravery, the team has undergone rigorous training, which includes swimming and cruise diving. Starting January, they will actively contribute to preserving Debrigarh, bolstering enforcement with a unique perspective and ingrained commitment.

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in the Spotlight

Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in...

 India
2
Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

 Global
3
Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

 India
4
Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025