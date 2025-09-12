LPS Global School: Leading the Charge in Value-Based, Inclusive Education
LPS Global School in Noida is pioneering value-based, inclusive education. Led by Principal Mahuya Mandal and Chairman Manish Yadav, the school integrates ethical decision-making and social responsibility into its curriculum. The institution equips students with emotional intelligence, preparing them for future challenges and has earned national recognition for its efforts.
LPS Global School, an innovative institution in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has garnered national attention for its unique approach to education that centers on value-based and inclusive learning.
Under the leadership of Principal Mahuya Mandal and Chairman Manish Yadav, the school incorporates ethics and social responsibility into its curriculum, aiming to develop students who are both academically excellent and emotionally intelligent.
The school's dedication to this educational philosophy has resulted in numerous accolades, highlighting its role as a frontrunner in the North Indian education sector.
