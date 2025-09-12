LPS Global School: Leading the Charge in Value-Based, Inclusive Education

LPS Global School, an innovative institution in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has garnered national attention for its unique approach to education that centers on value-based and inclusive learning.

Under the leadership of Principal Mahuya Mandal and Chairman Manish Yadav, the school incorporates ethics and social responsibility into its curriculum, aiming to develop students who are both academically excellent and emotionally intelligent.

The school's dedication to this educational philosophy has resulted in numerous accolades, highlighting its role as a frontrunner in the North Indian education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)