Foundation Laid for New High School Building in Kodamballi

Bengaluru Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath initiated the construction of a new government high school building in Kodamballi, Channapatna.

The high school, aimed at educating over 250 children from 23 nearby villages, will be built with support from the Biocon Group's Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The new facility will span two stories and include 10 well-ventilated classrooms and a gender-separated sanitation complex.

In attendance at the foundation ceremony were Channapatna MLA C P Yogeshwara, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Yeshwanth V Gurukar, along with Biocon Foundation Mission Director Anupama Shetty.

