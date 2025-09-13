Left Menu

Controversy Strikes Rajasthan School Over Religious Allegations

In Rajasthan's Bhilwara, a vice principal faced violence from locals over accusations of inciting students against Hindu practices. The conflict arose after parents complained about comments discouraging religious symbols and practices. Police intervened, and the Education Department launched an inquiry, placing the vice principal under APO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:04 IST
In a tense incident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, the vice principal of a government school, Ranveer Singh Indoria, was allegedly assaulted by locals. The confrontation arose from claims that he was influencing students against Hindu religious traditions, according to police reports.

The situation escalated in the Bagore area when parents, prompted by complaints from their children, confronted Indoria at the school on Friday. Parents accused him of discouraging symbols of faith and calling into question the existence of deities, which inflamed local sentiments.

Police were called to the scene to diffuse the situation and ensured the vice principal's safety. As a result of the incident, the Education Department has initiated an investigation and has placed Indoria under an awaiting posting order pending further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

