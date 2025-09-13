Controversy Strikes Rajasthan School Over Religious Allegations

In a tense incident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, the vice principal of a government school, Ranveer Singh Indoria, was allegedly assaulted by locals. The confrontation arose from claims that he was influencing students against Hindu religious traditions, according to police reports.

The situation escalated in the Bagore area when parents, prompted by complaints from their children, confronted Indoria at the school on Friday. Parents accused him of discouraging symbols of faith and calling into question the existence of deities, which inflamed local sentiments.

Police were called to the scene to diffuse the situation and ensured the vice principal's safety. As a result of the incident, the Education Department has initiated an investigation and has placed Indoria under an awaiting posting order pending further inquiry.

