Left Menu

AI and the Future of Learning at the Acropolis

Demis Hassabis, a leading Google scientist and 2024 Nobel laureate, emphasized learning how to learn as the crucial skill for future generations. Speaking in Athens, he highlighted rapid AI advancements and advocated for 'meta-skills' alongside traditional subjects. The event also touched on the socio-economic impacts of AI growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 13-09-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 02:41 IST
AI and the Future of Learning at the Acropolis
  • Country:
  • Greece

At the foot of the Acropolis in Athens, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind and 2024 Nobel laureate, underscored the imperative skill of learning how to learn in an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence. Addressing attendees at an ancient Roman theatre, Hassabis illuminated the pressing need for adaptability amidst rapid technological evolution.

Hassabis highlighted the future potential of artificial general intelligence, predicting its arrival within a decade. He emphasized the requirement for 'meta-skills', such as mastering new disciplines, to complement traditional education in fields like math and science. His remarks reflect the necessity of continual learning to navigate the swiftly changing landscape catalyzed by AI innovations.

Joining the discussion, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned about the financial inequalities proliferated by burgeoning tech behemoths. He pointed out the potential social unrest stemming from disproportionate wealth generated within a few companies, urging that AI advancements benefit all layers of society.

TRENDING

1
ICE Shooting Sparks Controversy Amid 'Operation Midway Blitz'

ICE Shooting Sparks Controversy Amid 'Operation Midway Blitz'

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Dual Military Policy Unveiled

Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Dual Military Policy Unveiled

 South Korea
3
France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

 United Kingdom
4
Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025