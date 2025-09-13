AI and the Future of Learning at the Acropolis

At the foot of the Acropolis in Athens, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind and 2024 Nobel laureate, underscored the imperative skill of learning how to learn in an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence. Addressing attendees at an ancient Roman theatre, Hassabis illuminated the pressing need for adaptability amidst rapid technological evolution.

Hassabis highlighted the future potential of artificial general intelligence, predicting its arrival within a decade. He emphasized the requirement for 'meta-skills', such as mastering new disciplines, to complement traditional education in fields like math and science. His remarks reflect the necessity of continual learning to navigate the swiftly changing landscape catalyzed by AI innovations.

Joining the discussion, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned about the financial inequalities proliferated by burgeoning tech behemoths. He pointed out the potential social unrest stemming from disproportionate wealth generated within a few companies, urging that AI advancements benefit all layers of society.