Historic Move: Central Tribal University Proposed in Tripura

Tripura’s Minister Bikash Debbarma announces that Union Tribal Welfare Minister Jual Oram has advanced a proposal for a Central Tribal University in Tripura to the Ministry of Education. This step aims to boost regional development, skills, employment, and preserve tribal heritage. The move responds to local aspirations for inclusive education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development for Tripura, Minister Bikash Debbarma announced that the proposal for establishing a Central Tribal University in the state has been referred to the Ministry of Education for further action. This development was confirmed by Union Tribal Welfare Minister Jual Oram.

The proposal's advancement follows a request from Debbarma to Oram, emphasizing the university's potential role in regional skill development, employment, and preservation of tribal heritage. Oram affirmed that the matter has been examined and forwarded to the Department of Higher Education.

Debbarma expressed his gratitude for the move, highlighting the university's expected impact in fostering education and empowerment among Tripura's future generations. The initiative fulfills long-standing aspirations among the local population for educational and cultural inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

