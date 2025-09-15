Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 10:46 IST
Arunachal: Student found hanging inside bathroom
A 13-year-old student was found hanging inside the bathroom of a school hostel in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district on Sunday evening, police said.

Officials of Government Secondary School at Mani informed police about the incident around 7.30 pm, Doimukh SDPO Radhe Obing said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Techi Gunia, a class 7 student, he said.

Gunia, originally from Sagalee in the district, was studying at Mani.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Doimukh police station, and further investigation in the case is underway, the SDPO said.

