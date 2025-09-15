Arunachal: Student found hanging inside bathroom

A 13-year-old student was found hanging inside the bathroom of a school hostel in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district on Sunday evening, police said.

Officials of Government Secondary School at Mani informed police about the incident around 7.30 pm, Doimukh SDPO Radhe Obing said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Techi Gunia, a class 7 student, he said.

Gunia, originally from Sagalee in the district, was studying at Mani.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Doimukh police station, and further investigation in the case is underway, the SDPO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)