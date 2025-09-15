Competition and Expectations Pressure Mental Health: Seminar on World Suicide Prevention Day at Malwanchal University

Indore, India. On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, Malwanchal University under the Index Group of Institutions organized an impactful seminar focused on the theme "Changing the Perceptions Around Suicide." The event aimed to spread awareness about the growing mental health crisis and the rising trend of suicides, especially among youth and students. Experts emphasized the need for early counseling, family support, and collective responsibility in addressing this sensitive issue. Experts Highlight Mental Health Challenges Renowned psychiatrist Dr. Ramgulam Rajdan highlighted that depression, anxiety, unemployment, and financial distress have become leading causes of suicide. He stressed that the increasing competition and the burden of expectations are affecting young people's mental health more than ever. He added that timely counseling and a supportive environment can play a vital role in prevention. Similarly, Dr. Aarti Sahastrabuddhe pointed out that academic pressure and exam-related stress are major challenges among students, while Dr. Anuradha Jain and Dr. Garv Jani emphasized that family conflicts, social pressures, and lack of open dialogue on mental health continue to escalate the problem.

Leadership Commitment from Index Group of Institutions Chairman Suresh Singh Bhadoria and Vice Chairman MayankRaj Singh Bhadoria of the Index Group of Institutions praised the efforts of the speakers and reinforced the institution's commitment to spreading awareness about mental health. They stated that youth are the backbone of the nation, and it is essential to empower them with resilience, guidance, and emotional support to overcome life's challenges.

Students Engage in Interactive Session The seminar concluded with an interactive session where students engaged with experts on managing stress and adopting a positive outlook. Faculty members including Dr. V.K. Arora, Dr. Sudhir Maurya, Dr. Reshma Khurana, Dr. R.C. Yadav, and Mr. Dheeraj Jaiswal were also present, adding to the collaborative atmosphere of the event.

Malwanchal University's Commitment to Holistic Growth Malwanchal University continues to take significant steps toward promoting holistic education that goes beyond academics, ensuring the mental, emotional, and social well-being of its students. With strong leadership and a vision to create a healthier and more aware society, the university remains committed to initiatives that foster resilience, empathy, and positive change.

