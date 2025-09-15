Left Menu

Competition and Expectations Pressure Mental Health: Seminar on World Suicide Prevention Day at Malwanchal University

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, Malwanchal University under the Index Group of Institutions organized an impactful seminar focused on the theme Changing the Perceptions Around Suicide. The event aimed to spread awareness about the growing mental health crisis and the rising trend of suicides, especially among youth and students.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:25 IST
Competition and Expectations Pressure Mental Health: Seminar on World Suicide Prevention Day at Malwanchal University
  • Country:
  • India

Indore, India. On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, Malwanchal University under the Index Group of Institutions organized an impactful seminar focused on the theme "Changing the Perceptions Around Suicide." The event aimed to spread awareness about the growing mental health crisis and the rising trend of suicides, especially among youth and students. Experts emphasized the need for early counseling, family support, and collective responsibility in addressing this sensitive issue. Experts Highlight Mental Health Challenges Renowned psychiatrist Dr. Ramgulam Rajdan highlighted that depression, anxiety, unemployment, and financial distress have become leading causes of suicide. He stressed that the increasing competition and the burden of expectations are affecting young people's mental health more than ever. He added that timely counseling and a supportive environment can play a vital role in prevention. Similarly, Dr. Aarti Sahastrabuddhe pointed out that academic pressure and exam-related stress are major challenges among students, while Dr. Anuradha Jain and Dr. Garv Jani emphasized that family conflicts, social pressures, and lack of open dialogue on mental health continue to escalate the problem.

Leadership Commitment from Index Group of Institutions Chairman Suresh Singh Bhadoria and Vice Chairman MayankRaj Singh Bhadoria of the Index Group of Institutions praised the efforts of the speakers and reinforced the institution's commitment to spreading awareness about mental health. They stated that youth are the backbone of the nation, and it is essential to empower them with resilience, guidance, and emotional support to overcome life's challenges.

Students Engage in Interactive Session The seminar concluded with an interactive session where students engaged with experts on managing stress and adopting a positive outlook. Faculty members including Dr. V.K. Arora, Dr. Sudhir Maurya, Dr. Reshma Khurana, Dr. R.C. Yadav, and Mr. Dheeraj Jaiswal were also present, adding to the collaborative atmosphere of the event.

Malwanchal University's Commitment to Holistic Growth Malwanchal University continues to take significant steps toward promoting holistic education that goes beyond academics, ensuring the mental, emotional, and social well-being of its students. With strong leadership and a vision to create a healthier and more aware society, the university remains committed to initiatives that foster resilience, empathy, and positive change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi University's ARSD College conducts science outreach initiative for school students

Delhi University's ARSD College conducts science outreach initiative for sch...

 India
2
Deakin University Advances Australia–India Partnership at IABCA India Immersion Week 2025

Deakin University Advances Australia–India Partnership at IABCA India Immers...

 India
3
Heavy rain lashes Jharkhand, more showers in store

Heavy rain lashes Jharkhand, more showers in store

 India
4
Navratri Special: Cranberries as a Vrat-Friendly Superfruit

Navratri Special: Cranberries as a Vrat-Friendly Superfruit

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025