Arunachal schoolgirls march 65 km to highlight teacher shortage

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:54 IST
At least 90 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Nangnyo in Pakke Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh marched around 65 km to highlight the alleged acute shortage of teachers in their institute.

The students, in their blue school uniform, embarked on a foot march from Nyangno village on Sunday, walked the entire night and reached Lemmi, the district headquarters, this morning, an official said.

Video clips of their march at night and in the morning surfaced on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

