Athawale reviews welfare schemes in Rajasthan, praises state govt initiatives

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday reviewed the implementation of various central and state government welfare schemes in Rajasthan and issued necessary directions to officials.

Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, met officials here and sought details of the schemes implemented over the last three years and examined programmes run by the state's Social Justice and Empowerment Department, the Department of Specially Abled, and the Scheduled Castes Corporation.

According to an official statement, the minister reviewed the disbursement of scholarships for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) students, and the implementation of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

He also reviewed the distribution of financial aid for inter-caste marriages, grants for residential schools for SC girls, and funds allocated under old-age homes and pension schemes.

State Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, social security in the country and state is steadily expanding.

''Access to departmental schemes for eligible and needy sections of society has become easier. The state government is committed to accelerating efforts for social upliftment,'' Gehlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)