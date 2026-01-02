Seer Rebukes Shah Rukh Khan Over Controversial KKR Signing

Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has issued strong criticism against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. This follows the decision by Khan's co-owned IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), to sign Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, despite ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speaking to PTI Videos in Nagpur, Rambhadracharya labeled Khan's actions as traitorous, particularly given the recent history of attacks on minority Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh. He expressed deep disappointment and called for the Indian government to adopt a firmer stance on the issue.

The spiritual leader pointed out the significant role Hindus played in the creation of Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for Bangladesh's government and people to recognize this historical fact.

(With inputs from agencies.)