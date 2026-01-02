Left Menu

Haryana Labour Department Under Scrutiny: Inquiry Committee Formed

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has formed a committee to investigate alleged irregularities in the state's labour department. This move follows claims by Labour Minister Anil Vij of a potential Rs 1,500 crore scam in the construction workers' welfare board. The panel seeks to uncover the truth within a month.

Haryana Labour Department Under Scrutiny: Inquiry Committee Formed
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has initiated a high-level probe into alleged inconsistencies within the state's labour department. The inquiry focuses on the verification of work slips and registration of construction workers.

Headed by IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal, with the support of IAS officer Rajiv Rattan and IPS officer Pankaj Nain, the committee aims to conclude its investigation within a month. This action was prompted by Labour Minister Anil Vij, who highlighted enduring irregularities potentially amounting to Rs 1,500 crore within the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Despite claims from media reports about a letter sent to the Chief Minister by the labour minister, Saini's office has denied receipt. Nonetheless, the Chief Minister has urged for a comprehensive report from all districts to resolve the issue. The investigation is a bid to address concerns about fraudulent claims within worker registration and benefits distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

