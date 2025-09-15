Union minister Rijiju lays foundation stone for languages, cultural studies hub in Mumbai

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said a centre of excellence to be set up at the University of Mumbai will provide new dimensions to research on historically significant languages and strengthen India's educational and cultural heritage.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the 'Centre of Excellence in Heritage Languages and Cultural Studies' at the University of Mumbai's Kalina campus.

The establishment of the facility has been approved by the Ministry of Minority Affairs under the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, and a grant of Rs 49.95 crore has been sanctioned to the university.

''The establishment of such a centre at a nationally significant higher education institution like the University of Mumbai is a matter of pride for the country. Through this centre, the study, research, preservation, and promotion of rich ancient heritage languages such as Pali, Prakrit, and Avesta-Pahlavi will be undertaken,'' Rijiju said in his address at the event.

He noted this initiative goes beyond academic study, serving as a strong foundation for building a brighter future for India.

The centre will provide new dimensions to research on historically significant languages and will strengthen India's educational and cultural heritage, the Union minister maintained.

Speaking on the occasion, Ministry of Minority Affairs Secretary Dr Chandra Shekhar Kumar lauded the university's initiative, calling it a highly commendable effort.

He suggested that other language research centres across the country can collaborate through student exchange programmes to further strengthen this research.

University of Mumbai Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni said through this centre significant work will be carried out in the study, research, and preservation of India's rich linguistic heritage, with special focus on the ancient and culturally valuable languages such as Pali, Prakrit, and Avesta-Pahlavi.

Research and conservation of literature, rare texts, manuscripts, and inscriptions in these languages will be undertaken at the upcoming facility, he emphasized.

Further, academic programmes, research projects, documentation and digitization of ancient manuscripts, as well as the application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for language studies will be initiated through the centre, Kulkarni noted.

The centre will also foster an understanding of the interrelationship among these three languages along with other regional and Indian languages, their multilingual perspectives, and the development of a global outlook rooted in Indian knowledge traditions, the Vice-Chancellor stated.

Moreover, in line with the National Education Policy 2020, the centre will play an important role in developing academic content in 22 languages recognized by the Constitution, he added.

