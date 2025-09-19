Left Menu

NCC Revamps Syllabus to Tackle Cyber Warfare and Foster Leadership

The new syllabus of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) now includes topics like cyber warfare and technology to prepare cadets for modern challenges. NCC's intake capacity has increased to 20 lakh, and the program has played a key role in women's empowerment and modernizing cadet training.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has updated its training syllabus to include subjects such as cyber warfare and modern technology, aiming to equip cadets to tackle emerging challenges, according to Director General Lieutenant General G P Singh.

Speaking after the convocation parade at the Women Officers Training Academy, Singh highlighted that the NCC's intake capacity has increased by three lakh, now reaching 20 lakh cadets. Despite this increase, over 11,000 institutions are still on the waiting list to introduce NCC training.

As 131 women officers were commissioned as Associate NCC Officers following 75 days of training, NCC continues to empower women and has significantly grown in size and scope since its inception, with more than 4,000 women officers trained over six decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

