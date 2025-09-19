Mobile Phones Banned in Himachal Schools for Distraction-Free Learning

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has implemented a significant policy change by prohibiting the use of mobile phones by both students and teachers during school hours. This decision, detailed in an order issued on Friday, targets the creation of a distraction-free academic atmosphere.

Teachers are required to securely store their mobile phones before stepping into classrooms, while students have been instructed not to bring their devices to school. This initiative is expected to enhance student-teacher interaction and focus during classes, according to the orders.

To address potential emergencies, the landline phones in schools will remain available for necessary use. The Director of School Education has tasked all deputy directors with ensuring adherence to this directive and making the directive visible on school notice boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)