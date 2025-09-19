Left Menu

Mobile Phones Banned in Himachal Schools for Distraction-Free Learning

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has banned mobile phone use by students and teachers during school hours to promote a distraction-free learning environment. Teachers must store phones safely before entering class, and students are not allowed to bring phones. Schools will provide landline access for emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:31 IST
Mobile Phones Banned in Himachal Schools for Distraction-Free Learning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has implemented a significant policy change by prohibiting the use of mobile phones by both students and teachers during school hours. This decision, detailed in an order issued on Friday, targets the creation of a distraction-free academic atmosphere.

Teachers are required to securely store their mobile phones before stepping into classrooms, while students have been instructed not to bring their devices to school. This initiative is expected to enhance student-teacher interaction and focus during classes, according to the orders.

To address potential emergencies, the landline phones in schools will remain available for necessary use. The Director of School Education has tasked all deputy directors with ensuring adherence to this directive and making the directive visible on school notice boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sannidhanam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Global Ayyappa Sangam.

Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sa...

 India
2
Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

 Lebanon
3
Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

 India
4
Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025