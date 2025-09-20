Left Menu

Trump Administration Tightens Financial Scrutiny on Harvard

The Trump administration has imposed new financial restrictions on Harvard University, placing it on 'heightened cash monitoring' and demanding a $36 million letter of credit. Concerns about its finances amid recent layoffs and bond issuances have been cited. Harvard may lose access to federal student aid funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 01:57 IST
Trump Administration Tightens Financial Scrutiny on Harvard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has intensified its scrutiny of Harvard University, introducing new financial restrictions affecting the institution's access to federal funds for student aid. The U.S. Department of Education has placed Harvard on 'heightened cash monitoring' status, requiring the prestigious Ivy League school to use its funds before accessing department funds.

Further measures include a demand for Harvard to post a $36 million letter of credit to ensure financial obligations are met. Recent developments, such as the issuance of bonds and layoffs, have triggered concerns about the university's financial stability. These actions are deemed necessary to safeguard taxpayers, according to Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

Harvard's participation in federal student aid programs is at risk due to non-compliance with requests for records from the Office of Civil Rights. The office is investigating Harvard's admissions policies after the 2023 Supreme Court ruling deemed affirmative action practices unlawful. With a $53 billion endowment, Harvard has faced a $1 billion annual budget impact due to federal actions and is pursuing legal action against some of these measures.

TRENDING

1
Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sannidhanam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Global Ayyappa Sangam.

Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sa...

 India
2
Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

 Lebanon
3
Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

 India
4
Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025