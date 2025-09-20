Left Menu

Karnataka Examination Board Announces 2026 SSLC and II PUC Provisional Schedule

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board released the provisional timetable for 2026 SSLC and II PUC exams. Objections can be submitted online and via mail until October 9, 2025. The final schedule will disregard late submissions.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) unveiled on Saturday the provisional timetable for the SSLC and II PUC examinations scheduled in 2026.

Details of the timetable are available on KSEAB's official website at www.kseab.karnataka.gov.in. In an official statement, the board informed that students, parents, and other stakeholders have the opportunity to submit objections regarding the provisional timetable between September 20 and October 9, 2025.

Objections must be sent via email to chairpersonkscab@gmail.com and a hard copy should be addressed to the chairperson at their Bengaluru office. The board emphasized that objections submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.

