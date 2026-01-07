Legacy Keeper: The Life and Impact of Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of former US President Ronald Reagan, has passed away at the age of 80. As a prominent conservative commentator, he was an influential figure in maintaining and promoting his father's legacy.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute confirmed his death through a post on X, acknowledging Reagan as "a steadfast guardian of his father's legacy." Known for his unwavering dedication to President Reagan's ideals, Michael Reagan's life was marked by conviction and purpose.

A contributor to the conservative Newsmax television network and host of "The Michael Reagan Show," Reagan's impact on the media landscape was significant. Although the cause of his death has not been released, his enduring influence continues to be felt.

(With inputs from agencies.)