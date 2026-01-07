Left Menu

Putin's Patriotic Pulse: A Holy Mission at Russia’s Orthodox Christmas

President Vladimir Putin attended a Russian Orthodox Christmas service, praising Russia's troops for their 'holy mission' in Ukraine. He emphasized unity and support for armed forces, linking religious symbolism with patriotism. The event underscored the Kremlin's portrayal of the conflict as a national mission.

Updated: 07-01-2026 04:55 IST
President Vladimir Putin participated in a Russian Orthodox Christmas service early Wednesday, emphasizing the 'holy mission' of Russian troops defending the nation. Putin's message resonated with themes of unity, charity, and support for military forces, aligning the holiday with nationalistic and religious fervor amidst ongoing conflict.

Footage depicted Putin dressed formally, yet tie-less, among military personnel and their families at the St George Victory Bearer church. He reinforced the notion of Russian soldiers fulfilling a divine mandate to protect the Fatherland, a sentiment echoed in his remarks following the service.

In a statement on the Kremlin website, Putin lauded the Russian Orthodox Church's role in fostering social unity and preserving cultural heritage. The Church's charitable efforts, especially supporting war veterans, were praised, reflecting the interconnectedness of religious and patriotic duties in contemporary Russia.

