Meghalaya's Ad Hoc Teachers Demand Fair Treatment

Ad hoc school teachers in Meghalaya staged a protest demanding the regularisation of their services and enhanced pay. The Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya led the demonstration, accusing the state government of unmet promises and pushing for several changes, including salary increments and retirement age adjustments.

Hundreds of ad hoc school teachers in Meghalaya took to the streets in protest on Monday, calling for the regularisation of their services and increased pay rates.

The Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) spearheaded the demonstration in the capital, criticizing the state government for not fulfilling commitments made nearly two years ago.

The teachers are urging for immediate reforms, including transferring ad hoc teachers to the deficit system, instituting a five percent annual salary raise, raising the retirement age from 60 to 65, and implementing promises made by the Education Minister in December 2023.

