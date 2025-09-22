Meghalaya's Ad Hoc Teachers Demand Fair Treatment

Hundreds of ad hoc school teachers in Meghalaya took to the streets in protest on Monday, calling for the regularisation of their services and increased pay rates.

The Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) spearheaded the demonstration in the capital, criticizing the state government for not fulfilling commitments made nearly two years ago.

The teachers are urging for immediate reforms, including transferring ad hoc teachers to the deficit system, instituting a five percent annual salary raise, raising the retirement age from 60 to 65, and implementing promises made by the Education Minister in December 2023.