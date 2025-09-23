Left Menu

SPJIMR Internship Cycle Boasts Unprecedented Growth in Stipends and Industry Trust

SPJIMR's second Summer Internship Cycle for the PGDM and PGDM (BM) Class of 2027 saw significant increases in stipend offers and participation from 81 companies, including 22 new recruiters. The strong performance underscores the institute's growing industry reputation and ability to deliver industry-ready professionals.

SPJIMR has concluded its second Summer Internship Cycle for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and PGDM (Business Management) [PGDM (BM)] Class of 2027, reflecting a notable increase in stipends and industry involvement. This year, the institution secured 425 offers from 81 companies, including 22 first-time recruiters, marking significant growth in its industry partnerships.

The average stipend climbed to ₹1.66 lakhs per month, with the top 20% of the cohort receiving up to ₹2.16 lakhs monthly. Sectors varied widely, with 32% of students entering Consulting roles and notable increases in Investment Banking (IB) and Product Management (PM) positions, demonstrating the institute's strong academic foundation.

SPJIMR's leadership attributes the cycle's success to its rigorous curriculum and social impact focus, which aligns with industry needs. As SPJIMR continues to build robust industry relationships, its students are well-prepared for leadership roles in the global business arena, reinforcing the institute's top-tier educational status.

