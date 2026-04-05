Building the Future of Justice: Telangana's Commitment to a New High Court Complex

In a significant stride toward judicial reform, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the foundation stone for the Telangana High Court Zone II has been laid. The event was attended by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who emphasized the court's central role in justice delivery.

Reddy stressed the autonomy and interdependence among the legislative, executive, and judiciary branches, advocating for infrastructure enhancement to facilitate speedy justice. The high court complex is deemed a platform for equitable access to justice for all citizens, irrespective of faith or status.

The state government has allocated 100 acres and sanctioned Rs 2,583 crore for the ambitious project, expected to set new standards in public infrastructure. With multiple new courts in progress, the government is dedicated to modern judicial facilities, projecting completion of Zone II by December 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)