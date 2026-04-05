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'Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do' Foot March: AAP's Push for Employment and Social Justice

The Aam Aadmi Party's 'Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do' foot march, led by Sanjay Singh, reached Hathras to address core issues like employment and social justice. The protest, spanning Agra to Mathura, highlights unemployment, calls for job provision or unemployment allowance, and critiques divisive politics by the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:31 IST
'Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do' Foot March: AAP's Push for Employment and Social Justice
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The Aam Aadmi Party's 'Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do' foot march took a significant turn on Sunday, reaching Hathras and spotlighting pressing issues like employment, education, and social justice. Spearheaded by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the march started in Agra on April 3 and is set to conclude in Mathura on April 9.

Addressing the media, Singh criticized the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly sidestepping critical concerns of unemployment and social justice, diverting public focus to divisive politics based on caste and religion. He emphasized the emergence of long queues of unemployed youth in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting grievances, Singh pointed to struggling graduates and oppressed professionals like ASHA workers and farmers facing financial hurdles. The march advocates for a solution to these woes, demanding either job provision or a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 10,000, urging an end to caste and religious discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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