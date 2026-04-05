China Executes French National Citing Non-Discrimination Policy

In a recent development, China has confirmed the execution of a French national, Chan Thao Phoumy, on charges related to drug trafficking. The execution, finalized after a 13-year legal battle, drew criticism from France, which alleged unfair treatment during court proceedings.

Responding to France's concerns, the Chinese embassy in Paris defended the decision, emphasizing their non-discriminatory stance towards foreign defendants. They reiterated China's stringent enforcement of drug laws, which do not provide leniency based on nationality.

Chan, originally from Guangzhou and later a French citizen, was caught in 2005 during a major crackdown on a drug smuggling network. Despite serving more than two decades in prison, the harsh legal system led to his execution, underscoring China's no-tolerance approach to drug-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)