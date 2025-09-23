Left Menu

Afghan Fibre-Optic Ban Strands Women-Led Businesses

The Afghan government's recent ban on fibre-optic services in certain provinces has left many women-led businesses struggling to stay connected and profitable. The ban, aimed at curbing 'immoral activities,' has disconnected thousands, forcing them to rely on costly mobile connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:49 IST
Afghan Fibre-Optic Ban Strands Women-Led Businesses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Afghanistan, women's small businesses are facing significant challenges as a government-imposed ban on fibre-optic internet services cuts off vital connectivity. These women, engaged in intricate embroidery, are unable to reach their primary buyers due to the internet shutdown.

Local officials confirmed the ban in five provinces, ostensibly to prevent "immoral activities." However, the consequences are far-reaching, with homes, businesses, and schools left to depend on unreliable mobile connections. The ban marks the first major internet shutdown since 2021, affecting provinces like Kandahar, Herat, and Parwan.

Sabrinna Hayat, operator of Hayat Handicrafts, has seen her internet costs triple as she struggles to fulfill customer orders. Digital rights advocates argue the ban is about maintaining control rather than morality, echoing previous Taliban restrictions on women's education. For many, like Dawrani, the shutdown threatens their livelihood and education opportunities for their daughters.

TRENDING

1
Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

 Global
2
Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Treatment

Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Tre...

 India
3
EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

 Belgium
4
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025