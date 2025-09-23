Afghan Fibre-Optic Ban Strands Women-Led Businesses

In Afghanistan, women's small businesses are facing significant challenges as a government-imposed ban on fibre-optic internet services cuts off vital connectivity. These women, engaged in intricate embroidery, are unable to reach their primary buyers due to the internet shutdown.

Local officials confirmed the ban in five provinces, ostensibly to prevent "immoral activities." However, the consequences are far-reaching, with homes, businesses, and schools left to depend on unreliable mobile connections. The ban marks the first major internet shutdown since 2021, affecting provinces like Kandahar, Herat, and Parwan.

Sabrinna Hayat, operator of Hayat Handicrafts, has seen her internet costs triple as she struggles to fulfill customer orders. Digital rights advocates argue the ban is about maintaining control rather than morality, echoing previous Taliban restrictions on women's education. For many, like Dawrani, the shutdown threatens their livelihood and education opportunities for their daughters.