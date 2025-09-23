Left Menu

Empowering Education: Breaking Barriers with Innovative ISL Initiatives

The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) launched new initiatives on International Day of Sign Language to enhance inclusive education. These include STEM terms in ISL, English teaching programs, and thousands of e-content videos. The goal is to provide quality resources and support for the Deaf community's education and employability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) has unveiled a series of groundbreaking initiatives on International Day of Sign Language, aimed at revolutionizing inclusive education. These programs include teacher training, new diploma courses, and the introduction of 100 STEM terms in Indian Sign Language (ISL).

These efforts are designed to bridge educational divides, improve resource accessibility, and bolster support for the Deaf community. The ISLRTC has launched a bi-annual newsletter to facilitate information sharing and community updates, with a strong emphasis on teacher preparation and interpreter training.

Significantly, the introduction of 3,189 ISL e-content videos establishes the largest repository of ISL learning resources. Enhancements such as integrating ISL within the Project Inclusion App and releasing National Book Trust titles in ISL further promote accessibility, enriching the inclusivity of education for Deaf children and adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

