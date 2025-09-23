Royal Visit: Prince William and Kate Show Support in Southport

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visited Southport on Tuesday, offering their support to a community still reeling from last year's horrific incident where three young girls were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

The tragic knife attack, which occurred during a summer vacation class, thrust the small seaside town into the national spotlight and ignited riots. During their visit, the royal couple held private discussions with the parents of the victims and visited a memorial playground dedicated to the young lives lost.

Prince William reassured grieving families of their continued support and highlighted their resilience in the face of tragedy. Meanwhile, a public inquiry is underway to address why early warnings regarding the teenage assailant went unheeded.

