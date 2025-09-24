Unrest in West Kameng: Student-Led Bandh Shakes District's Normalcy

Normalcy came to a standstill in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district after a student-led bandh disrupted daily life, officials reported on Wednesday. The 24-hour shutdown was organized by the All West Kameng District Students' Union (AWKDSU) to protest against the refusal of 11 teachers to report to their assigned positions.

The bandh, which commenced at 5 am on Tuesday and concluded at the same time the following day, saw business establishments shuttered and government offices recording sparse attendance. With vehicles staying off the roads, the district observed an unexpected hush, although students giving half-yearly exams were allowed exemption.

Despite previous assurances from four regional MLAs promising a resolution, AWKDSU President Khambo Sakrinsow expressed dissatisfaction, hinting at an extended 48-hour bandh if the educational disruptions remain unaddressed. An Education Department order had transferred 203 teachers, but resistance persisted, with teachers citing family commitments and medical conditions as reasons to stay put.