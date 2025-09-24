Revamping Education: Himachal's New School Complex System

The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled new guidelines to operationalize the 'school complex system' in a bid to align the state's schooling framework with the National Educational Policy. This innovative system appoints government senior secondary school principals as nodal officers, tasked with overseeing high, middle, and primary schools in their vicinity.

Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar emphasized that while the pupil-teacher ratio remains commendable, staff shortages persist across various schools. The new system, though, marks a significant stride towards rationalizing resources. Principals will have the authority to allocate teaching responsibilities as needed, thus enhancing educational administration.

Himachal Pradesh's educational landscape comprises 14,123 government schools, and the state has made considerable progress in National Achievement Survey rankings. However, the challenge of small school sizes persists. The school complex system is designed to address these issues by improving operational efficiency and overall educational standards.

