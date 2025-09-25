Unregistered Madrassa Controversy: Girls Found Confinied

During an inspection at an unregistered madrassa in Payagpur, officials found 40 girls, aged 9 to 14, confined inside a toilet, sparking concerns about the institution's operation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashwini Kumar Pandey revealed that the madrassa, unregistered and operational for over three years, failed to provide legal documentation.

No formal complaints have been lodged, but authorities are investigating, demanding shutdown and ensuring the safe return of the girls to their homes.

