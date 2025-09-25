Left Menu

Unregistered Madrassa Controversy: Girls Found Confinied

Forty girls, aged 9 to 14, were discovered confined in a toilet during an inspection of an unregistered madrassa in Payagpur, raising questions about educational facilities' safety and legitimacy. The institution, running for over three years, lacked legal registration, prompting an investigation and orders for shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:26 IST
  • India

During an inspection at an unregistered madrassa in Payagpur, officials found 40 girls, aged 9 to 14, confined inside a toilet, sparking concerns about the institution's operation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashwini Kumar Pandey revealed that the madrassa, unregistered and operational for over three years, failed to provide legal documentation.

No formal complaints have been lodged, but authorities are investigating, demanding shutdown and ensuring the safe return of the girls to their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

