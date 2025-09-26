Left Menu

AnaVu Revolutionizes Anatomy Learning with 3D Visualization

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, in collaboration with IHub-Data, has launched AnaVu, a cutting-edge 3D visualization platform. AnaVu transforms anatomy learning by providing interactive educational experiences for medical students, overcoming traditional challenges in anatomy education, and paving the way for its use in clinical diagnostics.

Hyderabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Hyderabad, September 2025 — The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), in partnership with IHub-Data, has unveiled AnaVu, an innovative 3D visualization tool. Designed under the IIIT-H's Healthcare vertical, AnaVu aims to revolutionize how medical students learn anatomy by offering an immersive learning experience.

Unlike conventional methods reliant on cadavers and 2D diagrams, AnaVu provides students with a 3D interactive platform built from real MRI and CT scan data. This enables detailed exploration of human anatomy, helping students gain a more profound understanding of complex structures and functional relationships that are often difficult to grasp through traditional techniques.

Having already been implemented in several leading medical colleges, AnaVu demonstrates significant educational value. Its potential extends beyond academic applications, with long-term goals for use in diagnostics, aiding in doctor–patient communication, and improving the transparency and trust in medical treatment discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

