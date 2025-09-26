Building Bridges Across Cultures: DU's India-Japan Talent Program

The University of Delhi recently hosted the India-Japan Talent Bridge Program, aiming to deepen academic and cultural ties between Indian students and Japanese organizations, according to an official statement released Friday.

The initiative, which took place on Thursday, focused on forging cooperative opportunities in education, research, and industry between the two countries. It commenced with a welcome ceremony for the Japanese delegation at the Vice Chancellor's Office.

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh and Professor Ranjan Kumar Tripathi, Dean of Students' Welfare, introduced the guests to the university with a comprehensive overview and campus tour. The event concluded with an India-Japan Career Seminar at Miranda House, featuring presentations by prominent Japanese firms such as Directors Inc., Rimo LLC, and Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., highlighting career prospects in Japan and promoting cross-cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)