Reviving Democracy: Students Demand Election Restoration at Himachal Pradesh University

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has intensified its demand for the immediate restoration of student body elections at Himachal Pradesh University. On Saturday, the student group protested against Congress MLA Harish Janartha, a varsity executive council member, as he headed to an important meeting.

The protests, sparked by the prolonged suspension of Students' Central Association (SCA) elections since 2013, saw SFI members voicing frustrations with slogans like "Janartha go back." The absence of elected representation, student leaders emphasized, severely undermines student rights.

Amid a tussle with the police, SFI reinforced their demands through a sit-in on campus, citing additional issues like inadequate hostel facilities, recruitment shortfalls, and the need for NEP 2020 implementation. A memorandum outlining these demands was submitted to the university's executive council.