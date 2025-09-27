Left Menu

Reviving Democracy: Students Demand Election Restoration at Himachal Pradesh University

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) protests demanding the restoration of student body elections at Himachal Pradesh University. Elections to the Students' Central Association (SCA) have been suspended for over a decade. The SFI urges immediate action, highlighting the impact on democratic rights, hostel facilities, staffing, and the implementation of NEP 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:58 IST
Reviving Democracy: Students Demand Election Restoration at Himachal Pradesh University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has intensified its demand for the immediate restoration of student body elections at Himachal Pradesh University. On Saturday, the student group protested against Congress MLA Harish Janartha, a varsity executive council member, as he headed to an important meeting.

The protests, sparked by the prolonged suspension of Students' Central Association (SCA) elections since 2013, saw SFI members voicing frustrations with slogans like "Janartha go back." The absence of elected representation, student leaders emphasized, severely undermines student rights.

Amid a tussle with the police, SFI reinforced their demands through a sit-in on campus, citing additional issues like inadequate hostel facilities, recruitment shortfalls, and the need for NEP 2020 implementation. A memorandum outlining these demands was submitted to the university's executive council.

TRENDING

1
Arundhati Reddy's Cricketing Journey: From Inspired Wicketkeeper to India's Fast Bowler

Arundhati Reddy's Cricketing Journey: From Inspired Wicketkeeper to India's ...

 India
2
Aavas Financiers' Credit Outlook Upgraded to Positive by CARE Ratings

Aavas Financiers' Credit Outlook Upgraded to Positive by CARE Ratings

 India
3
US Cybersecurity Agency Urges Immediate Action After Major Hacking Campaign

US Cybersecurity Agency Urges Immediate Action After Major Hacking Campaign

 China
4
Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025