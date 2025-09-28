Tezpur University Turmoil: Teachers Demand VC's Ouster Over Financial Irregularities

The Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA) has demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh due to alleged financial irregularities and disrespectful comments about the late singer Zubeen Garg. TUTA has formally addressed the matter with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

TUTA's grievances encompass questionable procurement practices, repeated contract awards to favored vendors, and poor-quality infrastructure projects at the university. The allegations extend to the Finance Office, accused of delaying fund disbursement, unprofessional conduct, and contributing to a hostile environment.

In addition to these financial concerns, TUTA criticized the VC's management style, highlighting his autocratic approach as a factor in the institution's declining rankings. The resignation of the Public Relations Officer and a magisterial probe into the controversy further underscore the university's tumultuous state.

(With inputs from agencies.)