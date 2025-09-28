Left Menu

Visually Impaired Teacher Triumphs in Odisha Civil Services

Mahes Panda, a visually impaired teacher from Jajpur district, secured 300th rank in the Odisha Civil Services exam. Despite challenges, his dedication and support from family and benefactors led to his success. He balances his teaching job with rigorous study and is committed to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher from Jajpur district, visually challenged since birth, has achieved a significant milestone by clearing the Odisha Civil Services examination, ranking 300th.

Mahes Panda, who hails from Bada Biruhan village and works as an Odia teacher, overcame numerous challenges to achieve this feat, balancing his teaching responsibilities with study.

Panda, who strives to serve the state, attributes his success to his family's support and the use of technology. With assistance from local benefactors, he pursued higher education, making success in the civil services possible.

