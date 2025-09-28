Visually Impaired Teacher Triumphs in Odisha Civil Services

A teacher from Jajpur district, visually challenged since birth, has achieved a significant milestone by clearing the Odisha Civil Services examination, ranking 300th.

Mahes Panda, who hails from Bada Biruhan village and works as an Odia teacher, overcame numerous challenges to achieve this feat, balancing his teaching responsibilities with study.

Panda, who strives to serve the state, attributes his success to his family's support and the use of technology. With assistance from local benefactors, he pursued higher education, making success in the civil services possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)