DU Breaks Ground on New High-Tech Hostel for Students

The University of Delhi commenced construction of a modern hostel at Mukherjee Nagar, valued at Rs 332.83 crore, to accommodate 1,436 students. The facility, part of DU's Institution of Eminence initiative, promises advanced amenities to enhance student living experiences, reinforcing DU's infrastructure and commitment to superior student welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Delhi has embarked on an ambitious project to create state-of-the-art accommodations for students. The Bhoomi Poojan ceremony marked the beginning of construction for a new hostel at the Dhaka complex in Mukherjee Nagar, under the Institution of Eminence project.

This Rs 332.83 crore venture aims to offer modern residential facilities for 1,436 students, boasting a 35-meter high-rise building with nine floors above ground. The hostel seeks to meet international standards, providing comfort and safety.

Key figures present at the ceremony included Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh and K.P. Mahadevaswamy from NBCC. The initiative underscores DU's effort to bolster infrastructure and enhance the student experience on campus.

