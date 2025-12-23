Syria and SDF Reach Fragile De-Escalation in Aleppo Amid Tensions
Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led SDF have agreed to a de-escalation in Aleppo following deadly attacks. Both sides blame each other, while Turkey pressures integration of the SDF into state forces, viewing them as terrorists. This fragile agreement tests Syria's efforts towards stability.
Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces reached a tentative agreement to de-escalate hostilities in Aleppo following a series of attacks that left two civilians dead and several others wounded, according to local reports.
The decision, announced by Syria's state news agency SANA citing the defense ministry, came after both sides accused each other of initial aggression. The SDF and Syrian government forces had exchanged heavy artillery fire, which resulted in casualties, including children and civil defense workers.
Turkey's persistent demands for the SDF to integrate into Syrian state forces by year-end adds pressure, as Ankara considers the group a terrorist threat. Failing to achieve integration risks further instability in the region, as tensions remain between Syrian and Kurdish forces.
