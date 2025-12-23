Left Menu

Napoli Triumphs in Italian Super Cup: Neres Shines

Napoli secured the Italian Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bologna in Riyadh. David Neres scored both goals, showcasing his skill and earning Napoli's third Super Cup. Bologna struggled to create opportunities, and Napoli remained dominant throughout the match, clinching their first title since 2014.

Updated: 23-12-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 03:00 IST
Napoli Triumphs in Italian Super Cup: Neres Shines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Napoli emerged victorious in the Italian Super Cup with a 2-0 win against Bologna in Riyadh on Monday, as David Neres scored both goals for the reigning league champions. Neres' performance highlighted Napoli's superiority over the struggling Coppa Italia winners.

Opening with a sensational shot from distance, Neres put Napoli ahead just before halftime. He extended the lead in the second half by capitalizing on a defensive error by Bologna, ensuring Napoli's triumph and their first Super Cup win since 2014.

Despite Bologna's efforts, including a crucial save by Federico Ravaglia, they failed to mount any meaningful attacks. As Napoli celebrated their third Super Cup win, Serie A president Ezio Simonelli suggested a return to the original single-match format in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

