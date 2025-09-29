Left Menu

Class 12 Exam Form Deadline Extended Due to Maharashtra Floods

The Maharashtra State Board has extended the Class 12 exam form deadline to October 20 due to heavy rains and flooding. The deadline, originally set for September 30, was extended following requests from parents in affected regions.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has postponed the deadline for Class 12 examination form submissions to October 20, citing persistent heavy rainfall and flooding across the state.

Initially scheduled to close on September 30, the deadline extension comes on the heels of considerable community uproar, particularly from the regions of Marathwada, Nashik, Solapur, and Ahilyanagar, which have been severely impacted by the weather.

Reacting to parental appeals, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed the School Education Minister to authorize the extension. The official statement confirming the new deadline aims to provide relief to those struggling amid the natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

